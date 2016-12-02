IDIS Shows its Commitment to Community Partnerships with Video Donation

IDIS announced the donation and installation of a comprehensive video surveillance solution for the City of Coppell, Texas — home of the IDIS America regional headquarters — in support of the city’s soon-to-open new library, the Cozby Library and Community Commons. The IDIS donation comprised more than 15 cameras —including two 5MP Super Fisheye cameras, an IDIS 6232-PS-S network video recorder (NVR), and the IDIS Center and IDIS Mobile video management software (VMS) solutions.

Director of Library Services for the City of Coppell Vicki Chiavetta is thrilled with the donation from IDIS. “Library security is essential to keeping our patrons and staff safe while at the library, and IDIS’s donation of a next-generation video surveillance solution to the Cozby Library and Community Commons was a generous show of neighborly engagement and support for which we are very grateful,” she said. “City libraries are particularly special places since they provide gathering spaces for children, families, students, and community organizations, and serve as a center of learning and contemplation for all who enter. Everyone who comes to the Cozby Library will have more peace of mind thanks to IDIS’s generous donation.”

The donation was made as part of IDIS’s established global social responsibility initiative, which seeks ways to engage with and give back to local communities. The donation was also made with the support of KOTRA Dallas, the regional branch of South Korea’s official trade promotion agency, which is dedicated to building stronger ties between Korean manufacturers and the global marketplace. IDIS’s donation, made via the Cozby Library and Community Commons in support of the safety and security of both employees and patrons of the new city library, will be of long-term value to the library as the donated technology comes with standard IDIS DirectdIP low total cost of ownership benefits, including a lack of licensing or maintenance fees, no-cost upgrades, and guaranteed backwards compatibility with future IDIS technology.

“When IDIS selected Coppell as the location of the regional headquarters for IDIS America, we did so for many reasons, including the storied quality of the community and people of the city,” said Andrew Myung, president of IDIS America. “As our own ties to the community have grown, we have sought the chance to ‘give back’ to a city that has welcomed us with open arms. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the families of Coppell and the new city library with the donation of an IDIS video surveillance solution, in partnership with integrator Knight Security, knowing we are doing all we can to ensure the safety and security of our shared community.”

Albert Gauthier, chief information officer for the City of Coppell, added, “Ensuring that every Coppell resident and visitor has a safe and secure experience at the library is a priority for all of us working for the City of Coppell. We are grateful to be able to use the latest in video surveillance technology in support of ensuring that all who work within and visit our new city library are able to do so in the most secure and safe environment possible. Should the opportunity arise again, we look forward to working with IDIS again.”