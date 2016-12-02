State Farm’s Joe Miskulin Receives CSAA President’s Award

On October 26 at the Central Station Alarm Association’s Annual Meeting in Marco Island, Joe Miskulin, manager at State Farm Central Monitoring Services, was awarded the CSAA President’s Award for his service to the monitoring industry.

Miskulin, who was not in attendance at the annual meeting, was presented with his award at the CSAA Fall Operations Management Seminar (“Fall Ops”) in Elizabeth, N.J.

“This is completely unexpected and humbling for someone like me, who came into this profession with a ton of questions and no experience to speak of,” Miskulin said. “I don’t have the words to thank all of the mentors that have helped me along the way.”

Miskulin has been with State Farm Insurance for 35 years, the last 20 as the manager of the State Farm proprietary central station. He is one of the founding members of the CSAA Proprietary Council, which started in 1999 with a change in the association’s bylaws permitting not-for-profit central stations to become regular members. He has served on the CSAA board of directors since 2008 and been the co-chair of the CSAA education committee since 2009.

“We congratulate Joe on receiving this well-deserved recognition in front of his peers and the membership that he has worked tirelessly to support for many years,” said CSAA President Pam Petrow. “As chair of the proprietary council and co-chair of the CSAA education committee, he has accepted leadership roles that have been very important to the growth and sustainability of the membership. He has led the proprietary members, driving participation as well as content for meetings. On the education front, he has listened to the participants and worked to find topics and speakers, particularly for our annual Fall Ops event, that are relevant and engaging.”

Miskulin called Fall Ops “the one industry event for central station personnel presented by central station personnel,” and continued, “One of the highlights of my year is coming to the Fall Operations Management Seminar and having the opportunity to learn from my colleagues and friends.

“We’re an association that deals with security, yet I have never known a group more willing to share ideas and best practices with their ‘competition’ in order to achieve a common goal — to safeguard the public,” Miskulin said.

“As CSAA leaders and members have been working to revitalize CSAA, Joe’s efforts have significantly contributed to our success,” Petrow concluded.

