Galaxy Debuts Online Video Library

December 2, 2016
Meg Psiharis
KEYWORDS security dealer
Galaxy Control Systems announced the launch of its online Video Library now available on the company’s website. The professionally produced videos provide dealer partners with access to Galaxy’s eight most common technical support questions, with more to come over the next several months. “Service and support for our dealers and customers is our top priority,” said Rick Caruthers, executive vice president, Galaxy Control Systems. “Our new Video Library provides them with a comprehensive variety of information that is easily and quickly accessible from the office or from the field.” Watch the videos at: www.galaxysys.com/page-LearningCenter.

WWW.GALAXYSYS.COM

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

