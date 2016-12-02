Watch CEDIA Present Lifetime Achievement Award

Chang K. Park, founder and CEO of URC, was honored with CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the CEDIA opening keynote in September. This award recognizes an individual who has exhibited outstanding and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the residential technology industry. “Mr. Park has created an inspiring legacy with URC. It’s clear to everyone in the industry that he is incredibly thoughtful not only in his product design but also in the way he conducts business and runs his company. We are honored to recognize him as the 2016 CEDIA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner,” said Vin Bruno, CEDIA CEO. Watch the full video and learn more about Chang K. Park here: http://bit.ly/2dmOWI7.

