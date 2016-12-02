Camden Video Details Touchless Switches

Camden Door Controls, a provider of door activation and locking devices, announced the availability of its newest CAMDEN TOUGH video. The five-minute presentation details the features, benefits, applications and options of Camden’s CM-330 SureWave touchless switches. ROHS and ADA compliant, the complete range of wired, wireless and hybrid, wired/wireless models in the series delivers capabilities unprecedented in the market and are redefining what touchless switches are capable of, Camden described. The rugged construction and heavy-duty relay rating make SureWave switches ideal for use on low-energy automatic doors, drive-up windows, and interior and exterior doors. Check out the video at www.camdencontrols.com/cm330.

