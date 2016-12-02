3xLOGIC Launches Updated Website

3xLOGIC Inc. announced it has launched an updated, vastly improved integrated website as well as the completion of re-branding for the infinias product line. The updated website combines 3xLOGIC’s VMS, video, and business intelligence product lines with the infinias access control line, which was acquired in March 2015. Other benefits from the re-design include improved site navigation, new product pages, and a new support section with a knowledge base offering enhanced search capabilities, a single-source certification training section, and easy-to-access software downloads. Take a look at the new site for yourself at www.3xlogic.com.