Trends & Industry Issues ColumnsDigital Shuffle

3xLOGIC Launches Updated Website

3xLOGIC-Website
December 2, 2016
Meg Psiharis
KEYWORDS access control / security technology
Reprints
No Comments

3xLOGIC Inc. announced it has launched an updated, vastly improved integrated website as well as the completion of re-branding for the infinias product line. The updated website combines 3xLOGIC’s VMS, video, and business intelligence product lines with the infinias access control line, which was acquired in March 2015. Other benefits from the re-design include improved site navigation, new product pages, and a new support section with a knowledge base offering enhanced search capabilities, a single-source certification training section, and easy-to-access software downloads. Take a look at the new site for yourself at www.3xlogic.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Meg Psiharis

Security Company Honors Boy with Autism

Honeywell CONNECT 2016 Lets Dealers Have a Voice

Watch CEDIA Present Lifetime Achievement Award

Galaxy Debuts Online Video Library

Camden Video Details Touchless Switches

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.