Dahua Technology USA Announces Partnership with PSA Security Network

Dahua Technology USA and PSA Security Network announced a partnership to distribute Dahua’s video surveillance solutions for the security industry. Through this partnership, PSA integrators will gain a competitive edge by offering Dahua’s breakthrough network cameras, NVRs, and HD analog products and solutions to their customers.

Dahua’s cameras and NVRs are state of the art and offer a host of leading-edge features. These include Smart H.264+ that saves up to 70 percent on bandwidth compression, and Starlight technology with 0.005 lux for outstanding color and clarity in extreme low-light conditions.

“Our partnership with PSA is a key factor in further driving our expansion in North America,” said Tim Wang, CEO of Dahua Technology USA. “We are especially pleased to be a part of the PSA network, where leading systems integrators will have access to our products."

"PSA is delighted to begin our new partnership with Dahua," said Craig Patterson, director of Vendor Management for PSA Security Network. "They bring a full line of quality video surveillance solutions to our member network at aggressive price points and are a welcomed addition to the PSA line card."

Visit www.dahuasecurity.com/en/us/ for more information.