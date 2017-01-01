Galaxy Control Systems’ System Galaxy Receives Additional FICAM Certification

Galaxy Control Systems received new FICAM certification for its System Galaxy Software and for its CS Infrastructure System Galaxy Software. Both are now listed on GSA’s Approved Product List (APL) under the PACS Infrastructure category. Also approved is the Validation System for Galaxy Control Systems-Endpoint in the PACS Validation System category. This brings Galaxy’s FICAM APL certificates to three, including approved solutions with Bridgepoint, HID and Veridt.

“Given the growing demand for access management solutions, this approval widens the appeal of System Galaxy to meet those expanding market needs,” said Rick Caruthers, executive vice president, Galaxy Control Systems.

With this approval, Galaxy Control Systems assures that system integrators can meet the access and identity needs of their customers with System Galaxy in accordance with various government compliance regulations including Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) and the Federal Information Processing standard (FIPS 21), among others.

System Galaxy, a scalable, enterprise-class access control and management platform, seamlessly integrates security and building management functions. Additional features include Active Directory support to enable real-time identity management, individualized identity-based door access, and the ability to generate specific reports for each screen view or credential holder.

