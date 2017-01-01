Vector Security Launches ‘The Point’ Dealer Portal

Vector Security launched “The Point,” an online portal that is the central resource for authorized dealer sales and support tools.

By logging into The Point, Vector Security authorized dealers can access everything they need to take them from selling, to onboarding and contracting, to customer account management.

Perhaps the biggest benefit to dealers, according to John Madden, vice president of Vector Security’s Authorized Dealer Division, is the ability to complete e-contracts. Dealers are able to populate customer information, perform credit checks, choose products and services, activate mobile solutions, set up recurring payments, and obtain the customer’s electronic signature — all within a PCI-compliant, secure environment so customer information is well-protected.

“Our objective in creating The Point was to streamline the sales process for our dealers,” Madden said. “We believe that a more efficient system will make selling easier and help dealers meet their sales goals.”

In addition to e-contracting, The Point is also the central resource for sales presentations and product sheets; funding information, sales tier and leaderboard status; links to frequently-accessed third-party websites; and customer account information.

The Vector Security Authorized Dealer Program allows independent alarm companies to share the company’s unique corporate history, strong brand presence and financial stability to co-market services together.

