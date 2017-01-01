Eagle Eye Networks Launches Eagle Eye Contract Vault

Eagle Eye Networks Inc. announced the Eagle Eye Contract Vault, a complete cloud-based system for recording and archiving video of important business transactions. The video recordings are stored long-term in the Eagle Eye Cloud Data Centers with descriptions and metadata for easy search and retrieval. Using the Eagle Eye Video API, both audio and video analysis can be completed on the recordings to extract key data.

“The introduction of the Eagle Eye Contract Vault demonstrates the expanding range of business uses for video,” said Dean Drako, president and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.

The Eagle Eye Contract Vault is controlled via a Web interface or mobile application. Video can be recorded from multiple satellite locations and is stored securely encrypted in the Eagle Eye Cloud Data Centers. Retrieval can be performed by remote or centralized personnel which is ideal for internal or external compliance applications. Pricing starts at $99 per month.

