Arecont Vision Expands Its MegaLab

Arecont Vision announced that its MegaLab facility launched a third-generation expansion to benefit customers worldwide, while continuing to move the surveillance industry forward. The MegaLab is a dedicated testing facility and knowledge center located at Arecont Vision’s headquarters, development center, and manufacturing facilities in Glendale, Calif.

The MegaLab is a component of Arecont Vision’s continued commitment to maintaining and growing its 13 years of megapixel technology industry leadership, the company described. The facility is used to test new products, features and capabilities with the latest products from a wide range of Technology Partner Program members to ensure the best possible integration.

“The MegaLab has grown dramatically in scope, and today is used by a growing range of VMS and infrastructure partners to test their products with Arecont Vision cameras onsite or remotely,” said Jason Schimpf, director of marketing programs at Arecont Vision, and the creator of the MegaLab.

The MegaLab features dedicated servers for VMS and other software solutions in physical and virtualized environments, as well as NVR appliances. A robust network backbone with network switch hardware from several manufacturers is available for dedicated testing and troubleshooting. This type of flexibility allows Technology Partners and Arecont Vision’s TAC, QA, and engineering staff to identify precisely what needs to be checked, verified, or corrected.

Milestone Systems released Device Pack 8.8 for partners and customers using Milestone XProtect video solutions. Because of the foundation of true open platform technology, Milestone is able to add new devices and functionalities to XProtect VMS at a rapid pace and provide more optimal solutions for the Milestone community.

Release highlights include:

AXIS A8105-E network video door station;

Sony SNCVB770 4K network camera;

AXIS C1004-E network cabinet speaker.

As part of the Milestone Camera Partner program, ONVIF functionality testing can be done by Milestone or by vendors who have completed the four-day Milestone training. The ability to complete the Milestone certification test saves time and costs for camera manufacturers in their go-to-market strategy.

One Firefly LLC announced the launch of a free trial promotion for its award-winning Lead Concierge service. Lead Concierge is the agency’s personalized live chat service aimed at helping integrators engage with website visitors in a thoughtful, intelligent manner. The service aids technology integration professionals by helping them capture the attention of visitors to their websites; providing customers with instant answers to their questions and increasing conversions by engaging qualified leads.

“This promotion will allow technology integrators to experience the benefits of Lead Concierge free of charge for 30 days with no contract or setup fees required,” said Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly.

­OnSSI continued to expand the versatility of the Ocularis 5 Video Management System (VMS) via integration with Vidsys’ Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software. The integration allows operators to respond to events more quickly and effectively while enabling more accurate and efficient post-event investigation.

“The combined power of OnSSI’s Ocularis VMS and Vidsys’ CSIM solution provides operators with situational intelligence that enables faster, more effective responses to security events,” said Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI.

Built on the Vidsys Ocularis Connector, this integration supports multiple versions of Ocularis, including the latest version (5.2.1), allowing CSIM operators to view real-time and recorded video from within the Vidsys software.

