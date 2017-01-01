PSA Security Network to Enter Pro Audio-Visual & Communications Market

PSA Security Network announced that it will be expanding its market footprint to include the professional audio-visual and communications market. The market expansion will offer qualified systems integrators in the professional audio-visual/communications and physical security industries access to more than 170 industry-leading product lines through PSA Security Network.

“We are seeing more and more crossover between the physical security and the audio-visual market on a daily basis,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “The decision for us to expand our product offerings and begin offering the same value-add programs and services to the A/V market that we have offered to the security market for over 40 years was a natural evolution for our company.”

The market expansion will allow PSA Security Network to expand its membership base and allow all members to be more competitive on A/V and security projects with discounted vendor pricing, the ability to streamline their order processes, and gain access to education and training resources to help integrators keep pace with industry trends. PSA also offers additional value-add programs for qualified members including 90-day terms, free ground shipping on most products, and access to the National Deployment Program.

With new vendors being added daily, PSA Security Network today offers products to cover audio, audio and video conferencing, cabling, digital signage, displays, projectors, intercoms, mass notification and life safety, furniture and mounts, paging/public address, power needs, and other A/V accessories. Key vendors already part of PSA Security Network’s offerings include Aiphone, Alertus, AtlasIED, Biamp Systems, Bogen Communications, Bosch Communications Systems, Middle Atlantic, Minuteman UPS, Peerless-AV, Seneca, TOA Electronics, Windy City Wire and Winsted.

“We are excited to expand the scope of our partnership and product offering with PSA Security Network and its members,” said Tom Hansen, vice president sales, key accounts, Bosch Security Systems. “Under the Bosch Security Systems banner we offer both security and communications portfolios — products from a single source that can work together in large-scale A/V systems or as standalone solutions. On the communications side, our lines include Bosch conferencing and public address and Electro-Voice pro audio — strong brands offering the widest range of specialized products for the widest range of pro A/V markets, and with a focus on customer service, technical support and training. This aligns us perfectly with PSA’s move forward to meet the increasing security integrator demand for A/V products — we are looking forward to continued success together supporting our customers’ business growth.”

“We are delighted to be working with these key vendor partners,” said Bozeman. “We will add to this impressive roster on a continual basis to ensure we have the best in class audio-visual and communications products available to our integrators so that we can deliver on our mission to help them become the most successful integrators in the markets they serve.”

Visit www.psasecurity.com/av for more information.