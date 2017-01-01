ScanPass Mobile Credential Announces Honeywell Integration

Connected Technologies announced new, seamless integration with Honeywell Security’s VISTA-128BPT and VISTA-250BPT Turbo Series control panels.

Now, security dealers can easily add the latest access control feature to their customer’s Honeywell VISTA installations. Powered by Connect ONE, ScanPass Mobile Credential is a high-security access control application never before available with the Honeywell line. The VISTA-128BPT and VISTA-250BPT control panels interface with ScanPass Mobile Credential through Honeywell’s V-PLEX polling loop technology or 4204 Relay Modules, opening up new access control specification possibilities for installers and their customers.

ScanPass Mobile Credential uses a barcode sticker affixed at the entrance location to identify the door to be opened, so users with a smartphone, tablet, iPad or any device with a camera or Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity can gain entry. Not only does it represent additional recurring monthly revenue for the dealer, but it provides installation and maintenance efficiencies, as it requires no software to install or maintain while eliminating access control cards/fobs and the installation of readers and door controllers.

With the ability to use different communication pathways, users are assured instant accessibility. Other devices on the market require a dedicated reader or additional hardware in the smartphone, in the example of Near Field Communication or Bluetooth.

