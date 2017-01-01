Sentry Security Solutions Secures Additional Funding

Sentry Security Solutions, Burleson, Texas, a business and residential security provider, recently secured a multi-million dollar loan commitment with RMR Capital Group. The financing allows for “continued and aggressive internal account generation, the potential to enter new markets, and the pursuit of strategic acquisitions,” the company reported.

“Self-funding for our first three years of business has served us well with a slow and methodical growth approach,” said Sentry Security Solutions’ President Nick McAmis. “We were very cautious about growing too quickly and sacrificing the favorable customer experiences for which we are recognized. Our relationship with RMR Capital will afford us the ability to accelerate our organic growth, explore the possibility of acquisitions, and attract new talent.”

The additional funding comes at a time when the acquisition market has opened up with many high-quality opportunities. Sentry Security Solutions has also brought on Abigail King as the company’s marketing manager. She will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth and attract new talent.