Security-Net Partners With Sales Training Firm

January 1, 2017
Security-Net Inc., a global provider of security system services to customers both locally and nationally, announced a strategic partnership with Vector Firm to develop an enhanced sales training program for its team.

The program is designed for Sales-Net members, a committee comprised of representatives from each of Security-Net’s 21 North American member companies, as well as each member company’s individual sales team to promote best practices and business development opportunities amongst Security-Net members. The program consists of monthly sales leadership meetings and a monthly sales webinar, with as many as 65 people participating in the learning program.

 “By engaging in professional sales training across our membership, Security-Net is able to provide additional tools that we expect to see implemented consistently across our organization,” said Skip Sampson, president of the board of directors of Security-Net. “This is a great example of how we are able to provide greater value for our member companies.”

