SIA-Sponsored IACP Award Recognizes Program Serving At-Risk Youth

The Arlington, Texas, Police Department and The Man’s Shop, a men’s clothing store in the city, were honored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) on Oct. 16 for a program that focuses on “introducing young males to trust-building and lessons in communication, responsibility and citizenship.”

The IACP selected the two groups to receive its Michael Shanahan Award for Excellence in Public/Private Cooperation, which is sponsored by the Security Industry Association (SIA). The award was presented at a reception during the IACP annual conference in San Diego.

The program, which is part of the two-year-old Mentoring Arlington Youth initiative, partners the participants, who are generally from lower-income homes with no father present, with police officer mentors. In addition, it provides each youth with a dress shirt and tie, as well as guidance on how to dress, how to present oneself — both in-person and online — how to manage a budget, and other life skills.

The program has improved participants’ attitudes towards police, reduced recidivism rates and enhanced academic performance.

“Arlington police and The Man’s Shop are not only making their community safer, they are changing the lives of young men,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA is proud to partner with the IACP to honor such deserving organizations.”