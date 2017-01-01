Integrator Uses Eye-Catching Infographic

Security integrator Digi Security Systems implemented an eye-catching infographic that makes finding the right security solution for a customer’s company easy and interesting. Located on their homepage, the graphic depicts a sprawling cityscape with the options to click on various buildings. Each building represents a different type of solution that may be needed, including financial, government, healthcare, energy and universities. Once a visitor to the site selects the environment they wish they solution to be in, Digi breaks down why their company is best, describes benefits and features, and outlines the key coverage areas that would benefit the most from their equipment. Check out the infographic for yourself at www.digiss.com.

Digi' See This? Revealed

The Barnes Buchanan Security Conference website. This year’s event takes place Feb. 9-11, 2017, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. Visit the website at www.barnesbuchanan.com for more information on registration, general information and agendas.