The ‘Dahua Difference’

January 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Dahua Technology USA released a new video for the holidays detailing what makes their company unique. Filmed at ASIS 2016, the video, titled “What is the Dahua Difference?” delves deep into the company’s culture and highlights some of the people and things that not only keep the company going, but add a little something extra to each day. “What is the Dahua Difference? Integrity, personal relationships, and innovation are a few things that come to mind, but even more significant are the people behind Dahua Technology USA. Meet them in this video as they answer the question, ‘What is the Dahua Difference?’” Dahua’s website states. Watch the video at: http://bit.ly/2gKsDOl

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

