Bedrock Learning Launches New Website

January 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Bedrock Learning, a veteran in the connected home industry, launched a new website that not only lets visitors navigate with ease, but lets a variety of users, including business owners, sales personnel, and receptionists, educate themselves on the smart home. Other features available include training for field work and industry certification, assessment tests for new technicians, and easy to follow learning sessions with graphics, animations and videos that everyone can grasp. Visit the website at www.bedrocklearning.com.

