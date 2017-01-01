VMS Enables Higher Quality & More Secure Streaming

Bosch released its Video Management System 7.0 software (Bosch VMS 7.0), which will empower security operators to effectively manage high-resolution video streams in their day-to-day work. With the new Bosch VMS 7.0, the user is able to keep multiple ultra-high-definition (UHD) cameras open without having to worry about slowing down the application. Bosch VMS 7.0 uses the technology “streamlining,” which automatically shows the optimal video resolution on the screen. If an operator needs to view many cameras simultaneously, the Bosch VMS 7.0 automatically uses a lower-resolution stream. When enhanced pictures are required to zoom in or view on a full screen, for instance, a higher-resolution stream is automatically chosen. This feature uses the multi-stream capabilities available on Bosch IP video cameras and runs on existing workstations. Another new feature is the encrypted communication between Bosch cameras and the video management system. A security manager can choose to encrypt all control communications and videos through a secure HTTPS connection, reducing the risk of the system being hacked.

Bosch | www.us.boschsecurity.com