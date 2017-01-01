Mini Panoramic Cameras Are Installer-Friendly

Arecont Vision expanded its SurroundVideo panoramic indoor/outdoor camera series. SurroundVideo G5 Mini cameras are the latest addition to the SurroundVideo multi-sensor panoramic family. SurroundVideo panoramic cameras provide four integrated lenses in either 180-deg. or 360-deg. configurations. The camera series delivers 12- and 20-megapixel resolution at double the frame rate of previous models. SurroundVideo G5 Mini also uses the new, installer friendly enclosure; it uses magnets to hold the camera in place after the initial base plate is screwed down, allowing the installer to quickly mount and screw the entire camera in place in just minutes. SurroundVideo cameras feature four individual day/night mechanical IR cut filters in order to provide the highest image quality at any time of day. SurroundVideo cameras are integrated with leading VMSs and NVRs through the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program and its MegaLab testing facility and knowledge center.

