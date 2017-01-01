Emergency Call Stations Offer IP-66 Rating

Talkaphone continues its dedication to innovation with the ETP-500 Series Emergency Call Stations, which became the company’s main analog model line beginning in December 2016. The ETP-500 series has all the functionality of the previous analog ETP-400 series call stations but with the added standard benefits of IP-66 rating for harsh weather environments, dual LED call progress lights, and built-in voice location identifier. The ETP-500 series call station is specifically designed to be visually and operationally compatible with the previous ETP-400 series.

Talkaphone | www.talkaphone.com