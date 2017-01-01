Personal Radiation Detector Integrated With Bluetooth

FLIR Systems announced the identiFINDER R100 personal radiation detector, the latest addition to its identiFINDER R-Series handheld radiation security solutions. The belt-worn R100 integrates networking capabilities to safeguard first responders, law enforcement, and military and security personnel by delivering immediate radiation threat alarms and providing automatically generated radiation dose rate reports to offer increased situational awareness to central command personnel. The identiFINDER R100 is the industry’s first IP67-certified and ANSI drop-test compliant personal radiation detector, according to FLIR Systems. The device meets the 1.5M drop criteria required by ANSI N42.32, one of the key performance standards for alarming PRDs in Homeland Security. The IP67 rating assures the R100 is protected against dust and immersion in water up to 1M deep. The unit features integrated Bluetooth Smart wireless technology which facilitates recording and sending real-time dose rates and geotag information via a companion mobile app.

