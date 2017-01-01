Manage Networks Among Multiple Sites

Enter the realm of intelligent networking power management and new managed services courtesy of LifeSafety Power. Capture and analyze data in a highly useable form to bring proactive security, analytics and business process improvement for the end user with the Multi-Site Manager and NetLink Network Communications Modules. Historical data and system operational trends across the network yield information that deeply interprets power management to where you can see, anticipate and plan for the future with key performance indicators and forward-looking analytics.

LifeSafety Power | www.lifesafetypower.com