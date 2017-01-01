Honeywell Total Connect 2.0 Adds Geofence Arming, More

Honeywell announced that the Honeywell Total Connect 2.0 iOS app will include geofence arming reminders on both the iPhone and iPad. This update will allow customers to receive iOS push notifications on their devices, alerting them that they have left a predetermined geographic area and that their security system is still disarmed. When the end user receives a notification, the user can arm their system from any location. Honeywell Total Connect has expanded the video storage availability across the entire Honeywell Total Connect IP camera platform, increasing video storage from 100MB up to 500MB. Honeywell Total Connect now fully supports iOS 10 and Android N, ensuring all users can access the Honeywell Total Connect app with the latest operating systems. Honeywell Total Connect is fully compatible with SkyBell HD Smart Video Doorbell.

Honeywell | www.honeywell.com