NVR Eases Installation & Management, Reduces Costs

The new Arteco-3000 network video recorder is optimized for high performance and reliability in a small form factor, and designed for ease of integration. Arteco-3000 supports 12 IP cameras at full HD resolution and is ideal for small enterprises, retailers, small businesses and distributed, multi-site installations. The platform’s 64-bit architecture enables users to address today’s security and operational needs while ensuring scalability with evolving video data requirements. The NVR platform delivers the performance and reliability necessary for the robust video display and automated monitoring today’s modern organizations require. The Arteco-3000 NVR is also designed to offer simplicity and performance. With a plug-and-play approach and an intuitive user experience, installation and system management are streamlined. The completely integrated package reduces training and deployment costs, and enhances integration through close compatibility with various third-party devices.

