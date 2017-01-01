Integration Supports Mercury Security Products

LifeSafety Power helps systems integrators move seamlessly to data center installations with design-build products crafted for small-space environments. Addressing the trend toward IT-centric installations and compact data centers, the award-winning FlexPower Gemini rack-mount system opens specification opportunities. The RGM series in the Gemini lineup supports Mercury Security with a complete, four-door integration of Mercury controllers, system power, lock power and remote networking options in a 2U rack-mount configuration. Gemini RGM is the only product dually UL listed in the U.S. and Canada for Mercury integrated components in a compact, secure design.

