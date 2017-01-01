HD Analog Solution Designed For Superior Image Over Coax

Dahua Technology is shipping a next-generation analog HD total solution, including two 4MP cameras and a 4MP DVR with 4-/8- and 16-channel options, to bring outstanding image quality to outdated analog coax cabling, the company described. The versatile, yet powerful HDCVI 3.0 cameras offer high performance, reliability, and overall ease of use. The cameras are embedded with an IR cut filter for various lighting conditions and industry-leading wide dynamic range technology. This allows important details to easily be captured in scenes with both bright and dark areas, providing excellent images at any time of day. Also available is a companion 4MP tribrid DVR featuring seamless video recording from HDCVI, CVBS, and IP sources simultaneously. The Dahua HDCVI 3.0 DVR offers Smart H.264+ codec dual-stream video compression to save up to 70 percent on bandwidth and storage compared with standard H.264.

Dahua Technology USA | www.dahuasecurity.com