Integrated Access With Brivo & Paxton Access

LifeSafety Power continued to expand the FlexPower Unified Power Solutions line with integrated access offerings from the company’s two newest technology partners: Brivo and Paxton Access. Now integrators can leverage the complete mechanical integration of power, access controller boards, and optional lock power for 4, 8 and 16 doors in single and dual voltage, with the ability to add intelligent power management with optional NetLink Network Communications Modules. BCLASS is the Brivo power series and PCLASS the Paxton Access series. LifeSafety Power has other key partnerships with leading security technology providers.

