AV INFRASTRUCTURE PRODUCTS FOR RESIDENTIAL INSTALLERS
January 1, 2017
Middle Atlantic Products announced the availability of C2G digital connectivity solutions to the residential market. With a full breadth of cabling options, including a wide range of high-speed HDMI solutions that span the distance of up to 1,000 feet, and a comprehensive range of digital connectivity solutions, C2G joins Middle Atlantic’s residential dealer portfolio. The company’s goal is to offer integrators a one-stop resource to support AV infrastructure, including racks and enclosures, mounting, power, connectivity, and other accessories. C2G products simplify connectivity through a vast portfolio of innovative, professional-grade products optimized for installation flexibility.

Middle Atlantic Products | www.middleatlantic.com

