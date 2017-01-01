User Interfaces Feature Audio/Video Intercom

URC introduced two new user interfaces for the Total Control system. Created for the custom installation channel, the next generation touchscreens offer primary whole-house control in a sleek family design. The TDC-7100 Tabletop Controller and TKP-7600 In-Wall Touchscreen feature a seven-inch color touchscreen for control of home entertainment and smart home products. With a built-in camera, microphone and speaker, they feature a new audio/video intercom which is ideal for door station integration. It also enables room-to-room and whole house family communication. The TDC-7100 and TKP-7600 deliver faster-than-ever speed, enhanced graphics and sensor-based wake-up function, the manufacturer described.

