Tiered VMS Allows Users To Purcase At 3 Levels

IndigoVision launched the tiered Video Management Software with Control Center v14.0, radically changing the way this innovative security management system is delivered. This change significantly widens the potential user base for IndigoVision’s solution with offerings to sites of all sizes. IndigoVision’s Control Center v14.0 can now be purchased at three distinct levels: IndigoLite, IndigoPro, and IndigoUltra. The approach adopted with Control Center v14.0 is part of a wider commitment by IndigoVision to offer flexible solutions, a stance that is already reflected in its tiered camera and storage solutions.

IndigoVision | www.indigovision.com