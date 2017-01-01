Affordable & Professional Dome Camera Ideal For Business Surveillance

D-Link unveiled the latest addition to its Vigilance series of value-oriented professional surveillance cameras. With crisp Full HD and 3 megapixel video quality, the Vigilance Full HD PoE dome network camera (DCS-4603) delivers detailed surveillance in a variety of lighting conditions. The D-Link DCS-4603 can be mounted indoors on walls or ceilings, with a unique three-axis gimbal to precisely position the lens exactly where it’s needed. The D-Link DCS-4603 offers precise positioning of the lens and supports non-motorized 340-deg. pan and rotation, along with 60 degree tilt, for comprehensive wall-to-wall surveillance. The camera includes a built-in 802.3af compliant Power over Ethernet module offering convenient single cable setup. In addition, the Vigilance line comes with D-Link’s free Video Management Software, D-ViewCam, which enables users to view, manage and record up to 32 cameras on a single computer.

