Newest VMS Brings Intuitive Design To Video Management

Tyco Security Products introduced version 4.9 of the American Dynamics’ victor Video Management System and Videoedge network video recorders. License management for VideoEdge NVRs has been streamlined within victor 4.9 with a new centralized licensing option, reducing the time installers spend updating system licenses. VideoEdge automatically configures and optimizes second stream video transmission to reduce bandwidth usage within victor for streams displayed on mobile devices or other constrained environments, and enables motion detection to be configured automatically out of the box. Push-to-talk audio allows an operator to transmit an audio message recorded on their victor client to one or more VideoEdge NVRs on the network for output on a public address system. Personnel activity monitoring monitors system admits and rejects in real time.

American Dynamics | www.americandynamics.net