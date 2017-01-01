Simplify Outdoor Antenna Connections With Fixed-Length Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF introduced a new line of N-type to AMC fixed length cable assemblies. The assemblies are ideal for use in indoor and outdoor wireless applications including automated meter reading and outdoor access points. The fixed length cable assemblies feature high-quality Amphenol RF N-type bulkhead jacks and AMC right-angle plugs terminated to RG-178 cable. N-type bulkhead connectors feature white-bronze-plated bodies with gold-plated contacts. Bulkheads are suitable for panels up to 6.5mm thick and feature an o-ring to protect enclosures from ingress of water or other fluids. AMC connectors are the same silver-plated right-angle plugs found on Amphenol RF’s AMC to AMC jumper cables and are fully interchangeable and intermateable with other industry-standard equivalent connectors. Standard lengths range from 50mm to 300mm, in 50mm increments. Custom lengths are available.

Amphenol RF | www.amphenolrf.com