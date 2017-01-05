Sonitrol Reaches Record Number of Criminal Apprehensions

Sonitrol, a unit of Stanley Black & Decker’s Security division with headquarters in Indianapolis, reported it reached a new milestone by assisting with 175,000 documented criminal apprehensions since 1977, when the company first began recording apprehension statistics.

These results have been achieved through constant innovation in alarm verification techniques as well as strong relationships with law enforcement and the communities that Sonitrol serves, the company said. Sonitrol encompasses a network of 83 franchises and 43 corporate offices covering the United States and Canada, providing customers with verified electronic security and a single source of integrated security solutions for intrusion, video, access and fire.

Sonitrol’s roots began in law enforcement in 1964, when founded by Anderson, Ind., police officer, Al Cronk. His purpose was to help law enforcement safely apprehend criminals while reducing false alarms. Sonitrol’s unique audio-verified alarm detection methods provide the tools needed to accurately detect true alarm events from false alarms, and effectively, efficiently, and appropriately notify law enforcement, the company described. Apprehensions occur from violations ranging from business and school break-ins, to more serious violations. This unique and powerful technology has helped Sonitrol and law enforcement apprehend 175,000 criminals, which Sonitrol said is more than any other security system in the market.

“Considering that 98 percent of alarm calls are false, coupled with a less than 1 percent apprehension rate when responding to non-verified alarms, it is easy to understand why many law enforcement agencies are making the shift to Verified Alarm Response policies,” said Julie Beach, police relations program director for Sonitrol. “We pride ourselves in continuing the legacy of Sonitrol by innovating better, faster alarm verification techniques while building strong relationships with our local communities and law enforcement.”

In 2015, Sonitrol announced the introduction of SonaVision video verification, adding integrated video verification to Sonitrol’s audio verification techniques. This, coupled with the Sonitrol mobile application, allows both central station operators and customers to view live and recorded video. And last month, Sonitrol announced what it calls ground-breaking innovation by being the first systems manufacturer to release a UL/ULC approved product that initiates alarms driven by glass-break analytics.

Community involvement and law enforcement partnerships play a vast role in the success of the Sonitrol apprehension program. For example, in June, Sonitrol of Evansville donated $8,700 to the Evansville Police Department for a new K9 officer named “DOC.” In September, DOC assisted in his first Sonitrol apprehension using audio-verified alarms. Sonitrol of Great Lakes, along with 3xLOGIC and STANLEY Security, donated $100,000 of equipment and labor installation services for a new access control and video surveillance system for the Flint Police Department. In 2015, Kimberlite Corporation, with 12 Sonitrol franchises in California, assisted police in apprehending 1,254 criminals, more than three a day. Kimberlite also partners with Clovis Police Department each year for its Back-to-School Drive, providing backpacks and supplies to students at Clovis Unified School District. “Sonitrol is proud to continue our partnership with law enforcement to help serve the communities we live and operate in,” said Joey Rao-Russell, president, Kimberlite Corporation.

Sonitrol’s involvement with law enforcement also spans to a national level. Joey Rao-Russell, as well as other key Sonitrol stakeholders, participate in the non-profit, national organization, Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR). The PPVAR is comprised of members of the electronic security industry, insurance industry, and law enforcement. Its mission is to educate electronic security stakeholders on the value of verified alarms in reducing false alarms, increasing apprehensions, preserving tax payer dollars, and enhancing end users’ and responding officers’ safety. Sonitrol also will be supporting Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D) on January 9, 2017. “We feel compelled to come together to honor law enforcement and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe,” said Beach. “Around the country, Sonitrol locations will be hosting and participating in appreciation events and activities thanking law enforcement and recognizing their efforts.”

Visit www.sonitrol.com for more information about Sonitrol.

