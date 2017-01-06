ADT Announces New Home Security and Automation Integration With Amazon Alexa

ADT LLC, a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses, welcomed Amazon Echo and Echo Dot products to its Pulse ecosystem, ADT’s remote home security monitoring system that gives consumers the power to control their home security preferences regardless of location.

Beginning in January, ADT customers will be able to integrate home automation skills with Amazon Alexa to arm and disarm their home security system through simple voice commands and a secure PIN. In February, ADT will offer Alexa devices directly to new and existing customers, facilitating product set-up and additional support for those who purchase the device through ADT.

“Incorporating Amazon Alexa devices into our offerings is the perfect example of people and technology coming together to ensure our customer’s smart home is a safe home,” said Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing officer, ADT. “Amazon’s vision to simplify the home automation experience through voice-enabled action matched perfectly with ADT’s passion for security and customer service, providing us an exciting opportunity to extend our footprint in the security and automation space.”

In addition to using voice control to lock and unlock the door, turn on the lights, arm/disarm the security system and more, ADT Pulse customers can also ask Alexa to provide the status of their home security system and automation devices. Once a command is given to Alexa, she will provide feedback to confirm the action has taken place. A sample of new capabilities include:

“Alexa: Is my ADT system armed?”

“Alexa: Tell ADT to disarm my security alarm, using PIN 3095.”

“Alexa: Tell ADT to lock the front door.”

“With Alexa, customers now have access to more than 5,000 skills — ranging from music, to news, to smart home security, and more. In fact, smart home has been one of the most-used Alexa features,” said Mike George, vice president, Amazon Alexa and Appstore. “We’re excited to work with a leading security company like ADT to expand the Alexa smart home experience through their new skill launching this month.”

ADT Pulse connects with a variety of smart home devices to create a smarter, safer home. Delivering seamless security and home automation, the ecosystem features 24/7 fast-response burglary and theft monitoring, secure real-time video, remote arm and disarm, remote door lock and unlock, and climate and lighting control. This spring, ADT will introduce Pulse 8.0, providing customers with a revamped design and more intuitive experience to manage their security and lifestyle needs based on preference, the company reported. In addition, users will soon find tips and troubleshooting options right on the home screen and can use 3D Home View to check each room for reassurance.

Following their integration with ADT in May 2016, customers of Protection 1 will also have access to the full-suite of skills now available with Alexa.

For information, visit www.adt.com/alexa.

