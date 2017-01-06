ADT Offers ADT Canopy With Retail Launch of LG Smart Security

ADT LLC, a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses, announced the nationwide availability of ADT Canopy, a month-to-month contract service with 24/7 professional security monitoring via LG Smart Security, an all-in-one security and home automation device with full HD video capabilities. ADT Canopy will also extend their intrusion detection and panic response service offerings through new partnerships with leading smart home and consumer electronics brands, including Samsung, NETGEAR and Glympse.

The LG Smart Security device can now be purchased online for $199.99 through Amazon.com, and ADT Canopy security and video services can be added directly through the ADT Canopy for LG Smart Security mobile app, which is available for free download on Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Our core belief behind delivering ADT Canopy is that everyone deserves to feel safer, no matter where they are. With availability on new smart devices, no long-term contract and monthly costs under $10, customers can receive a potentially life-saving service designed to meet their needs,” said Jay Darfler, senior vice president, emerging markets, ADT. “Since its inception more than 140 years ago, ADT’s top priority is the safety of our customers.”

The collaboration between global consumer electronics leader LG Electronics and smart security pioneer ADT resulted in an intuitive, modern security solution — protected by the largest monitoring network in North America. At launch, LG Smart Security customers will have the option to choose from intrusion detection and secure video storage solutions based on their lifestyle, and what they need protected. LG Smart Security will also serve as a smart home integration device allowing consumers to integrate other connected products and control them through the dedicated ADT Canopy for LG Smart Security mobile application.

ADT Canopy intrusion detection is available for $19.99 per month, and users may also add secure video storage for as low as $9.99 per month with no long-term contract. Beyond these two protection offerings, future Canopy product partnerships will include such applications as panic response and life safety. Customers who purchase an LG Smart Security device may sign up for a 60-day free trial of ADT Canopy monitoring, including seven-day video storage.

As wearable technologies continue to enter the market, ADT Canopy will serve the growing segment of on-the-go consumers who want professional security monitoring on the connected and wearable devices that fit their lifestyle, such as smartwatches.

With the launch of ADT Canopy in January 2017, the Samsung Gear S2 and S3 smartwatches will be the first wearable devices to include this new level of personal protection. ADT Canopy panic response provides comfort and confidence by enabling users to signal for help by tapping on the ADT panic button app directly from the Gear S2 or S3 interface. The ADT Canopy app will provide key location information to ADT triggering a call from ADT’s professional security agents to the individual or their designated emergency contact. The ADT Canopy panic response feature will be available on the Samsung Gear S2 and S3 for less than $10 a month, making smart technology safe and affordable.

Future integrations of the Canopy platform include: