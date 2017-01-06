Columbus Small Business Owner Completes Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

John Larkin, senior partner with Electronic Systems Consultants of Columbus, Ohio, recently completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Larkin spent 14 weeks on the campus of Tri-C studying a business and management curriculum designed by Babson College, a school for entrepreneurial education.

“This was a great opportunity and experience for me as a small business owner looking to expand and grow my company,” Larkin said. “The course is designed to take you away during normal business hours to work on your company and not in your company. It helped me focus on a short- and long-term business plan that will be implemented immediately.”

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a $500 million initiative to unlock the growth and job creation potential of small businesses across the U.S. by providing them with greater access to business education, financial capital and business support services.