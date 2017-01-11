PSIA Releases Third White Paper on Physical Logical Access Interoperability

The PSIA has released its third in a series of white papers relating to its Physical Logical Access Interoperability (PLAI) specification. PLAI offers a standards-based approach to normalize data and synchronize logical and physical identities and credentials across one or more systems. The white paper presents the use-case and solution for corporations that are integrating intelligent building management systems (BMS's) and physical access control systems (PACS') in a standardized method, for improved energy consumption and operational building control.

The integration of PACS with BMS enables companies to continue to drive better energy efficiency and lower their operational costs while maintaining comfortable and secure environments. One or multiple PACS's are often installed to provide critical security measures across the building's footprint. Additionally, state-of-the-art BMS's aim to provide many eco-friendly advantages, including but not limited to:

* Providing timely lighting based on occupancy.

* Regulating room temperatures to ensure a comfortable working environment while maintaining energy efficiency.

To learn more, view the entire white paper at http://bit.ly/2ikRvA5