ESX Caters to Monitoring Centers

Can you believe it? The 2017 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) marks the 10th annual event. For those who have attended we celebrate the event’s success with you. If you have not attended yet, ESX 2017 looks forward to welcoming you for the first time.

As the only national tradeshow designed solely for security integration and monitoring centers, ESX delivers an event where all of the content, networking and technology showcased on the show floor is geared exclusively for the channel.

The Maximize Your Monitoring Center track within the ESX conference program is designed specifically for you. Seven seminars will be offered in this track at the 2017 event, each of which zero in on next-generation monitoring technologies, services and management techniques that deliver meaningful takeaways that can be implemented into your monitoring center upon your return.

CSAA will also present its monitoring center excellence awards and announces the Monitoring Center of the Year. Not only are there customized solutions for your needs, but you will be able to spend quality time in a productive environment that is easy to navigate.

We are thrilled to announce that in honor of our 10th annual event we have completely revamped the registration packages. In years past, a premium pass to ESX that provided the attendee access to every seminar, main stage event, the show floor and all of the ESX networking events cost up to $895; now costs only $199. We want to ensure that the pricing is not an obstacle for the industry to come together and make ESX 2017 the biggest yet.

Here are five more reasons to attend ESX 2017:

Educational Opportunities — Exposure to new business ideas can introduce you to significant industry trends, leadership skills and concepts that will help you be more productive and profitable. Networking with Peers -— Collaborating with industry and business thought leaders is great for your business and your professional development. Access to New Vendors and Suppliers — Discovering new products and services is imperative to stay competitive and relevant in today’s marketplace. With this knowledge, you can uncover applications and services that are meaningful and useful. Investing time with exhibitors and sponsors can open up your business to new opportunities and revenue streams. Position Yourself as an Industry Expert — Attending industry conferences projects a professional image to your clients, especially as you and your team engage more deeply into the business of electronic security and life safety. Be the expert. Make it Fun — Reward yourself and your team with fun activities and events, such as The Crawl and experience Nashville’s famed night life, restaurants and attractions. Never underestimate the power of treating yourself and your team to fun!

If all of that is not enough, let’s not forget that the SDM 100 Gala will take place at ESX again in 2017. There is no better place to gather to hobnob with executives from the industry’s largest security companies. Who doesn’t want to learn from and share best practices with the most successful companies in the business?

For up-to-the-minute information please visit www.ESXweb.com.