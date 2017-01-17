SentryNet Makes Changes to Benefit Dealers

In 2016 SentryNet transformed from a traditional wholesale central station service to value-driven partner for security dealers, the company reported. SentryNet brought dealers additional value-added programs and services to help grow their businesses.

In addition to the discounts many security manufactures already offer the dealers, SentryNet introduced a program with ADI in March. The program offers negotiated discounts on Honeywell intrusion and Hikvision video products.

Additionally, SentryCon offered 15 CEU classes on a variety of topics and products. In September, SentryNet began offering a traveling education series hosted at ADI offices all over the country. Many of the sessions offer CEU that are taught in coordination with Honeywell and Hikvision, highlighting how to increase RMR with enhanced services.

In an effort to improve communications with dealers, SentryNet offered communications on updates, industry trends, and technology in the form of a monthly webinar series and The Pulse eNewsletter. The new SentryNet Dealer Advisory Board was formed in 2016, meeting twice a year to guide the future direction of SentryNet, including programs and services to better serve its dealers.

In October 2016, SentryNet also launched a new dealer portal offering information on industry-related topics and tools. The new portal also includes marketing literature templates, manufacturer discounts, and preferred vendors for many different marketing and promotional items, including yard signs and decals.

The company also hosted several promotions allowing the dealers to earn DeWalt tools, heated camo jackets, VIP NFL experiences and tablets, rewarding dealer growth and loyalty.

As SentryNet enters 2017, it reported that the industry can expect these programs, as well as new initiatives, will continue to expand and grow. Particular emphasis will be placed on helping dealers stay competitive in the evolving security industry, through value-added programs and services.