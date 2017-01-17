MONI Rebranding Campaign Wins Gold MarCom Award

MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group Inc., won a Gold MarCom Award for outstanding achievement by creative professionals for its recent rebranding. MONI is the new name of Monitronics International. The September rebranding included a new name, logo, tagline, website and collateral materials, including national marketing, sales and customer service materials to support MONI’s network of independent dealers.

“Rebranding a company with more than 20 years of history is no small feat — it requires a coordinated team effort,” said Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI. “Our internal team worked closely with creative consultants to dig deep and study the Monitronics brand, along with our business strategy, to determine the best path forward. The MONI name honors our history and signals the start of a new era of smart home security that will continue our pledge to make our customers feel safer and more secure.”

The rebrand included the development of three brand pillars that are the basis of everything MONI does: customer intimacy, comprehensive security and faster response times. MONI has launched several initiatives to drive improvement and increase efficiency is all of these areas and those efforts have proven successful.

To learn more about MONI’s rebranding, visit www.SDMmag.com/monitronics-rebrands-moni.