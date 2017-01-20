Panasonic Names Jenne Its Fastest Growing U.S. Security Distribution Partner in 2016

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America has recognized Jenne Inc. as its fastest growing distribution partner for its line of security products in the U.S. for 2016. Jenne distributes the full line of Panasonic security cameras and video monitoring systems, including the iPRO cameras.

“Panasonic has shared an extremely successful 30 year partnership with Jenne Inc. in unified communication, and that relationship is now strengthening within security,” said Kenichi Kawahara, senior planning manager, security business group, for Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “Jenne has succeeded in growing the Panasonic Security Brand organically and has shown great dedication in supporting the Panasonic security product line. Panasonic looks forward to building on the success with Jenne in 2017 and beyond.”

Bill Brennan, vice president of security solutions, Jenne Inc., said, “We at Jenne are extremely gratified to receive this award and honor from Panasonic. We are proud to represent the Panasonic line and are committed to continuing to focus on growing with Panasonic in 2017.”

