IDIS Celebrates 20th Anniversary

In recognition of the company’s 20 years as a digital surveillance pioneer, IDIS has announced a year-long program of global commemoration and recognition events that celebrate the past, present and future of the surveillance company.

These 20th anniversary events will reflect on both the progress and evolution of the company, and the surveillance industry as a whole, since its 1997 founding, the company reported. At the same time, the anniversary events will demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to champion research and innovation in security, surveillance and business intelligence that meet the needs of a fast-evolving security marketplace.

Kicking off at Intersec 2017 in Dubai, IDIS will showcase how it is pioneering the next-generation technologies that will shape the future of security, surveillance and analytics over the next 20 years and beyond. Similar programs will be featured at major tradeshows throughout the year, including ISC West in Las Vegas, IFSEC in London, and ASIS in Dallas. Additional commemorations, celebrations, and activities will continue periodically throughout the year, including social media engagement, competitions, giveaways, videos, awards and more. Most importantly, the celebrations will purposely involve and recognize the contribution of IDIS partners, customers and employees who have made the last 20 years of IDIS innovation a true success, IDIS described.

The latest IDIS technologies currently breaking ground include:

IDIS Solution Suite: modular enterprise-level video management software

IDIS 64 Channel NVR: HD real-time recording, 900Mbps throughput, and failover cover

IDIS LPR: unprecedented accuracy, true multi-lane field of view and superb image quality

IDIS Intelligent Codec: optimized focus plus up to 90 percent savings on bandwidth and storage

IDIS Smart Failover: 24-hour SmartSave seamless failover protection

IDIS Long Reach PoE Extender: 100Mbps of seamless transmission over a 500m range

IDIS VA in the Box: plug-and-play and cost-effective analytics perfect for retail environments

Joon Jun, president of the global business division, said, “Looking toward the next 20 years, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things permeate the industry. IDIS intends to do the same by utilizing these types of cutting-edge technologies and making them both simple for installers and end users to install and operate as well as cost effective for businesses large and small. We will also continue to look at how video data can be utilized beyond security operations to deliver business intelligence and further deliver on our promise of a low total cost of ownership. We will also stay committed to our mission to contribute to a safe and more secure world through our commitment to continual innovation and by fostering a culture of creativity.”

Find out more about the history of IDIS at www.idisglobal.com/idis/intro/about_idis and follow all of the 20th anniversary events at www.idisglobal.com/idis20.

