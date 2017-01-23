PSA Security Network Announces Education Lineup for TEC 2017

PSA Security Network announced the education conference agenda for TEC 2017. The annual security conference will be held in Westminster, Colo., on May 7-11, 2017.

The theme of TEC 2017 is “Powering What’s Possible.” This year’s conference will hinge on emerging topics and technologies in the industry including cybersecurity, RMR, the intersection between physical security and audio-visual applications, in addition to providing development opportunities for industry professional across all business disciplines. Showcasing current themes for systems integrators, this year’s conference tracks include audio-visual, cybersecurity, management, operations, procurement, sales and marketing, and technical. Plus, TEC will host certification exams and review opportunities from leading security industry associations including:

ASIS Certified Protection Professional review course

ASIS Physical Security Professional review course

CompTIA Security+ training with practical emphasis on physical security

Electronic Security Networking Technician

SIA Certified Security Project Manager

SIA Security Project Management training seminar

“PSA TEC is committed to providing education sessions that address the needs of everyone who works for a security company, not just those in the management suite,” said Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA Security Network. “With over 100 sessions for attendees to choose from, TEC continues to be the one-stop education summit for systems integrators.”

In addition to the core education lineup, TEC 2017 will also feature a special keynote presentation, “Cybersecurity Risks and Recommendations – Where Your Focus Needs to Be” presented by Matthew Rosenquit, cyber security strategist for Intel Corporation. Rosenquist, a cyber strategist and evangelist with more than 25 years in the field of security, will discuss the top three cybersecurity risks to a business and offer recommendations about how security professionals can become part of the solution and not be victims.

“Matthew Rosenquist is one of the most outspoken advocates for cybersecurity,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “I have no doubt that his presentation will ignite security professionals from both the integrator and vendor communities to take action against these common cyber dangers.”

TEC will also showcase more than 100 leading security and audio-visual product manufacturers at the exhibit hall, open for one day only on Wednesday, May 10.

Registration opens February 8 for PSA Security Network Owners and general registration for all industry professionals opens February 15. Space is limited in select sessions so attendees are encouraged to register early.

To learn more about PSA TEC, visit www.psatec.com.