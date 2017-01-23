Ackerman Security Services CFO to Retire

Ackerman Security Systems announced that its CFO Jeff Cohen will be retiring, effective February 28, 2017.

The company reported in a statement that Cohen helped institute Ackerman’s paperless system and led the company through two private equity ownership transactions.

“We are indebted to him for his commitment over the last 19 years, which helped propel us to our current position in the industry,” said Jim Callahan, president and CEO of Ackerman Security Services.

The company will be honoring Cohen in a farewell ceremony February 24, 2017.

