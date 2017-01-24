Connect America Acquires Racine’s Medical Alert

Connect America, an independent provider of personal emergency response systems in North America, has recently acquired Racine’s Medical Alert, specialists in the home healthcare market.

Located in La Junta, Colo., Racine’s Medical Alert will serve as a base of operations to expand the reach of Connect America’s healthcare division into Colorado, bringing medical alert and mobile alert products as well as telehealth services, remote patient monitoring and medication dispensing systems to a broader range of customers.

“Our healthcare division will continue to add to our nationwide footprint through similar acquisitions, as well as organic growth through our sales team,” said Richard Brooks, healthcare division president, Connect America. “Strategic acquisitions like this enable us to establish a presence as a market leader in each new area that we enter and to build on the strength of the reputation and referral network of the companies that we acquire.”

The healthcare division of Connect America is part of the largest independent provider of personal emergency response systems in the United States, the company reported in a press release.

Assisting Gordon Racine in the sale of Racine’s Medical Alert was Steve Rubin of Davis Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Rubin also assisted Racine’s Lock and Security, La Junta, Colo., in its selling of its burglar and fire alarm business to a buyer who has chosen to remain anonymous.