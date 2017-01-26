CSAA Is Now Accepting Applications for the 2017 Excellence Awards

Is your company the best of the best? How about your staff? You can gain recognition throughout the industry for your efforts and success — apply now for the 2017 CSAA Excellence Awards.

Sponsored by SDM Magazine, the CSAA Excellence Awards recognize outstanding FM Global, Intertek/ETL or UL-listed central stations and their exemplary personnel. Award categories are: Monitoring Center, Monitoring Center Manager, Monitoring Center Operator, and Monitoring Center Support Person of the Year.

Check out coverage of the 2016 winners in CSAA Dispatch, SDM, and the CSAA Blog.

The 2017 winners will earn the same recognition following acknowledgment at ESX 2017.

Entry deadline is March 24, 2017. To apply, visit CSAA Excellence Awards.