MONI Smart Security Introduces Customer Bill of Rights

MONI Smart Security, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group Inc., announced a new Customer Bill of Rights to provide transparency into its communications commitment to customers, including consumer feedback mechanisms, contract policies and response times.

“We believe that consumers deserve greater transparency from the home security industry,” said Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI. “For years, customer service in home security was defined by difficult to read contracts and aggressive sales tactics. When I took the helm at MONI 18 months ago, I challenged our company to lead a change in the way that consumers interact with their home security providers. After all, what makes a house a home are the people living within it. Our industry must be more focused on the people we serve.”

The MONI Customer Bill of Rights is designed to tell customers what to expect in their relationship with MONI. MONI makes the moments spent with MONI products, services and support teams positive ones, allowing customers to spend more time with the people and things that they care about the most, the company described.

“Contracts work both ways,” said MONI’s Chief Customer Officer Jay Autrey. “We think that it is important for our customers to know exactly what to expect from us in every interaction. Our customers’ safety is critical to us, but so is their satisfaction. We believe that every home security provider should be as committed to customer service as they are to the delivery of cutting edge home security solutions.”

The full MONI Customer Bill of Rights can be found at: mymoni.com/BillOfRights. It details what to expect in the relationship between home security customer and provider, including:

speed of response times

access to local service and support

transfer of service to a new address

policy and contract details

ease of contract cancellation

customer feedback mechanisms

The company reported it was recently ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems” by J.D. Power.